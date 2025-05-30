Watch: Prince William follows King’s environmentalist path with snow leopard video

The Prince of Wales has followed in King Charles III’s environmentalist footsteps, praising a wildlife ranger protecting snow leopards coming into conflict with humans in the Indian Himalayas.

Prince William introduced the latest episode of his new wildlife documentary series, BBC Earth’s Guardians, highlighting the work of rangers across the globe.

The future king says: “Snow leopards are such beautiful creatures, known as the Ghosts of the Himalayas, and just having sight of one is so rare that it feels incredibly special.”

William cited beloved broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough as his inspiration for the six-part series he hopes will help nature’s wardens be “valued, respected, seen” and promote the “wonderful” regions they protect.