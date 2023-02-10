Princess of Wales pulls tyre in gruelling training exercise

Princess Kate tried her hand at tyre pulling during her trip to a Derby school to meet British Army polar hero, Captain Preet Chandi.

The princess was a patron of Preet Chandi ‘s solo expedition across Antarctica, which she completed last January.

This video shows Kate pulling two 44lb tyres that were attached to a harness that was fashioned to help Chandi’s training.

It was designed to simulate the weight of her sledge to help prepare her for the challenge ahead of her.

Kate also met with students at Landau Forte College.