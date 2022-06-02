Queen takes to balcony as Trooping the Colour kicks off platinum jubilee celebrations

Trooping the Colour kicked off platinum jubilee celebrations on Thursday (2 June), with a spectacular parade to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The monarch took her salute from the Armed Forces at Buckingham Palace, in a break from tradition, due to mobility issues.

As expected, the parade concluded with an RAF flypast over the palace’s famous balcony, where the Queen watched alongside working members of the royal family.

Crowds camped for days just to get a glimpse as they stepped out into the sun.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.