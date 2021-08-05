Independent TV

Ram sells for record-breaking €44,000 in Ireland

Ram sells for record-breaking €44,000 in Ireland

A ram from Donegal has broken Irish records by being sold for a whopping €44,000 at auction in County Wicklow.

The €44,000 fee represents a record-breaking fee for a ram in the Republic of Ireland. The 7-month-old Suffolk ram was sold by Richard Thompson, a farmer from Donegal, who said he knew he had a special animal on his hands before he sold it.

The previous largest amount paid for a ram in Ireland was €38,000 before the sale was agreed on Monday (2 August).

