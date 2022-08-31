Drone footage shows tents and litter left behind after Reading festival

Drone footage has revealed the extent of the mess left behind by revellers at this year’s Reading festival over the weekend.

Tents and piles of litter were seen strewn across the field in this video shared by Sky News, after tens of thousands vacated the site.

There were reports of violence and tents being set on fire as the festival neared an end.

Thames Valley Police said: “There were some fires in the campsite on Sunday, but festival security had water pumps and extinguished these within minutes.”

