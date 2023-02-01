Princess Kate instantly relaxes ‘nervous’ fan by sharing words of reassurance

Princess Kate offered words of reassurance to a fan after he asked her for a selfie as she toured Kirkgate Market on Tuesday, 31 January.

The Princess of Wales was visiting Leeds to promote her new early years campaign, Shaping Us, when a man approached her asking to take a picture together.

When he admitted that he was nervous, the princess told him not to worry and reassured him that “We all get nervous”.

