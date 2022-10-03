King Charles meets public in Dunfermline after former town given city status

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, met the public on a walk about in Dunfermline, Fife, on Monday.

The royals also attended an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, Fife, to formally mark the conferral of city status on the former town.

The ceremony was their first public visit since the official period of royal mourning for Queen Elizabeth II ended.

King Charles and Camilla went on to visit Dunfermline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary.

