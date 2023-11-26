Sharon Osbourne opens up on Simon Cowell relationship: ‘Never friends’

Sharon Osbourne has claimed that she was "never friends" with Simon Cowell while working on the X Factor.

The 71-year-old presenter worked with Cowell on the show from 2004 until 2007, and the pair also worked together on American's Got Talent from 2007 until 2012.

"I just worked for him," she told The Sun.

It comes after Osborne claimed that Cowell fired her from a show for being “old.”

She told The Talk: "I’ve turned down to do the judge on the Masked Singer... I was signed on to do another show at the time... and then Simon Cowell changed his mind and thought I was too old."