A celebrity chef has taken up his ancient right to herd sheep over a London bridge.

Richard Corrigan, who owns multiple restaurants in the city, walked over Southwark Bridge behind nine sheep on Sunday as part of the 10th London Sheep Drive fundraising event.

As a Freeman of the City of London, the three-time Great British Menu winner has the historic entitlement to drive sheep over the River Thames toll-free, retracing the steps of London’s ancient trading routes.

Corrigan, from County Meath in Ireland, said he felt “a deep sense of pride” from participating in the “lovely, beautiful, symbolic moment”.