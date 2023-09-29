Independent TV
Moment unlucky father smashes brand-new glass shower screen caught on doorbell camera
An unlucky father smashed a brand-new shower screen as he tried to bring it home - and the incident was caught on his doorbell camera.
Footage shows Michael Roberts, 58, breaking the glass outside his house in Tamworth, Staffordshire.
He arrived back at the property with partner Sharon Cantrill, 48, and both were left stunned as the glass shattered.
The broken glass took an hour to clear, Michael said.
His arms were covered in little scratches, but the couple were not seriously hurt.
“I was a bit shocked but I mean what are you going to do - I just had to laugh,” Michael added.
