Sheriff helps skunk family cross road

In an adorable video shared by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, a mother skunk and her five babies crossed a rural road with help from a sheriff on duty.

The sheriff brought their vehicle to a stop in order to let the family of skunks get to the other side.

“We gave this hard-working mama plenty of space while she was doing her best to wrangle those babies! You never know what you’ll encounter while on patrol,” the Baker County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.