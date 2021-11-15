10 expert slackline walkers competed in a contest in China’s Wulingyuan district at a terrifying height of 1,000 metres in the sky .

Hu Jien, who won the contest, said: "I love the challenge of doing thrilling things, which can keep my life fresh. Zhangjiajie is a great place for slacklining. I enjoy walking between mountains and in a sea of clouds.”

As you can see, the sport is not for the fainthearted with the gusts of wind in particular looking dodgy when you’re at such a great height.