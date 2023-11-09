Watch: Camper wakes up to thousands of spiders crawling on tent

A camper woke up to thousands of daddy longlegs crawling across their tent, video shared on 1 November by an Alaska national park shows.

The spectacle is called an “aggregation,” Lake Clark National Park and Preserve said in a Facebook post - but there’s not a straightforward reason why they do it.

“One thing scientists do know is that this behavior occurs more often in autumn when the weather is dry and days get short. Daddy longlegs are prone to drying out, so clustering together allows them to create an environment to maintain body humidity,” park officials said.