Stacey Solomon says midwife has urged her to 'calm the hell down' before baby comes

Stacey Solomon has revealed that a midwife has told her to “calm the hell down” as she reaches full term in her pregnancy.

The TV presenter took a few days off social media, returning to Instagram on Friday (20 January) to document husband Joe Swash’s birthday breakfast, prompting fans to wonder if she had given birth.

“I just really wanted to try and make it to certain days before baby comes. I know I can’t control it but my midwife was like, ‘Look, if you even want the chance to get to those days, calm the hell down,’” she said.

