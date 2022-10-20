Nasa's James Webb telescope captures spectacular image of newborn stars

Nasa has released a mesmerising image of newborn stars captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The nascent stars are seen at a stellar birthplace known as the “Pillars of Creation” within the Eagle Nebula, which is 6,500 lightyears away from Earth.

Every large telescope has captured the stars, with the Hubble Space Telescope the first to do so in 1995.

The image shows three-dimensional pillars, which look like rock formations, that are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust.

