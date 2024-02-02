Travis Kelce says relationship with Taylor Swift is ‘crazy ride’

Travis Kelce has described his relationship with Taylor Swift as a “crazy ride”.

Arguably already America’s most famous couple, Kelce and Swift sent fans wild as they embraced on the field moments after the Kansas City Chiefs reached the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“It’s exciting for me, but it’s all brand new,” Travis said of his relationship with Taylor.

“It’s been a crazy ride that I could’ve never anticipated and I’m having fun with it, the majority of the world is having fun with it.”