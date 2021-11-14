Tesco is the latest supermarket to release this year's Christmas advert.

Following 2020's challenging Christmas where many could not spend it with their families, the 90-second advert takes viewers through a number of scenarios that could potentially ruin this year's festivities.

The advert acknowledges some of the difficulties which have affected the UK this year, such as stock shortages, and, at one point, sees Santa Claus at risk of having to quarantine.

He arrives at the airport, flashes his Covid-19 vaccination pass and all is well.

Each problem is swiftly solved while Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” plays.

