Angler catches engangered 6ft-long catfish in Thailand

An angler 6ft-long catfish from a lake in Thailand during a fishing fundraiser on 21 August.

Somchai Boontong was competing in an event to raise money for schools, hospitals, and local fisheries in Udon Thani province when he felt a powerful tug on his line/

The farmer pulled the huge creature, believed to be a Mekong giant catfish, from the water.

It measured around 6ft long and weighed approximately 660lbs (299kg).

The fish was released back into its habitat.

The Mekong giant catfish is listed as ‘critically endangered’ under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.