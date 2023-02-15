Python and cobra ‘fight’ in family’s bathroom ceiling

A python and cobra were found locked in a “fight” in a family’s bathroom in Ayutthaya province, Thailand.

A housekeeper discovered the animals while cleaning, when a ceiling panel collapsed.

She looked up to see a cobra and a smaller python intertwined in a battle, before calling for a rescue team.

Specialists used poles to untangle the serpents before placing them into separate sacks.

The python later died from being bitten by the cobra.

