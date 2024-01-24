Watch: 10ft-long python pulled out of car’s fender by wildlife rescuers

A 10ft-long python was pulled out of a car's fender in Thailand by rescue workers, dramatic footage shows.

The enormous reptile, which was hiding under a white sedan in Pathum Thani province, was wrangled by the team.

Reticulated pythons - which are the world's longest snakes - can be found throughout south east Asia.

They are nonvenomous constrictors and not normally considered dangerous to humans, but people have been killed - and in two cases eaten - by the creatures, according to Thai National Parks.