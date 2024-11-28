Thanksgiving ‘turkey bombs’ dropped from plane to off-grid residents

Thanksgiving turkeys have been delivered to off-grid residents in Alaska via a unique means — an air drop.

Esther Keim flies in her small plane over rural parts of the state, dropping frozen birds to people living in roadless areas.

The Alaska Turkey Bomb was borne of Keim’s childhood growing up off Alaska’s road system when a family friend would air-drop turkeys to her family and others in the area for the holidays.

Other times, the pilot would drop newspapers, sometimes with a pack of gum inside for Keim as a treat for her as she couldn’t run to a local store.