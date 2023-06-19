TikToker: ‘My old teacher hooked me up with her brother-in-law and now we’re sisters’

A TikToker says she has joined her high school teacher’s family after being set up with her brother-in-law while she was travelling Costa Rica.

Ellie Gervais, 25, bumped into her old humanities teacher at the supermarket, who she told of her plans to go travelling in the Central American country.

The intuitive eating coach’s former teacher played matchmaker and set her up with her husband’s brother, Pablo, 26, a surf instructor.

Gervais says they are “totally in love” and is hoping to secure a visa for Pablo to meet her family in the US.