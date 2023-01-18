Kim Kardashian gives herself ‘British’ makeover in viral TikTok trend

Kim Kardashian has left fans in hysterics after giving herself a “British” makeover as part of a viral TikTok challenge.

The trend sees TikTokers transform themselves with heavy-handed makeup to the sound of Millie B’s “M to the B” diss track.

While exaggeratedly chewing gum, Kim piles on foundation while sporting thick eyebrows and a messy bun.

All the while, she’s miming along to the Blackpool grime artist’s song in the hilarious video.

