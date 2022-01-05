Meet the daredevil toddler who completed her first indoor skydive aged just three.

Brave Violet Pedder took to the ‘skies’ in a wind tunnel in Mancheste and footage shows an instructor guiding the youngster up into the machine while she is cheered on by her family.

Mum Tor Connolley said adventure-loving Violet was thrilled by the experience but became “very dizzy” and after getting off, she was so disorientated she walked straight past her dad.

