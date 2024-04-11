Travis Kelce makes rare admission on Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce made a rare comment on his relationship with Taylor Swift on an episode of his podcast this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs player spoke to Lil Dicky on New Heights on Wednesday’s (10 April) episode, with the pair discussing how Kelce wooed the singer.

When the rapper and actor - real name Dave Burd - offered his take on the relationship, Kelce admitted "I don't know how I did it."

"Because she wasn't into sports, so I don't know how the f*** I did it," the NFL star added.