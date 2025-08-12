Martin Lewis urges people to check small detail on suncream bottles to save money

Martin Lewis has advised checking an important symbol on sunscream bottles to avoid unnecessary purchases.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained that the Period After Opening (PAO) number, usually found on the back of the bottle, indicates how long the product remains effective after being opened.

“When you do open it, put a little note of what date, write that onto the sunscreen and you'll know if you try to use it in a year's time,” he said on his podcast.

“Hopefully, if you’ve got 24 months, you won’t need to buy a new one thinking, ‘Oh, I’d better chuck that away — it’s too old,’ because it’ll still be valid.”