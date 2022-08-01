A Staffordshire vintage clothing enthusiast has been crowned Eventbrite’s Hobby Hero in a nationwide competition.

Teresa Fisher (50) from Stone dresses as a 1940s “promenader” with her husband Steve (62) on their visits to heritage railways and stately homes.

The couple take part in up to 30 themed events every year, after getting hooked to the fancy dress in 2018.

Eventbrite’s contest celebrates hobbyists from all walks of life, whether it be pottery, calligraphy, or candle making.

