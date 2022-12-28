Endangered pygmy hippo takes first steps after birth at Virginia zoo

Adorable footage captures an endangered pygmy hippopotamus calf taking its first steps.

The animal, yet to be named, was born at Richmond Metro Zoo in Virginia on 6 December.

Parents Iris and Corwin were congratulated by staff after a seven-month gestation period.

After one week, the calf weighed-in at 24.2 pounds - but a fully-grown pygmy hippo can reach up to 600 pounds.

The animal is native to West Africa and is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red list, as it’s believed there are only 2,500 mature individuals left in the wild.

