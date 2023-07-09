Waitress confronts table who wrote ‘black’ on receipt instead of leaving a tip

A waitress confronted a table of diners who wrote “black” under the tip section of their receipt instead of leaving a gratuity.

Amira Donahue, 19, who has worked at the restaurant for nine months, walked up to the group of teenagers outside the eatery after they left her the note.

In the clip, Amira asks the teenagers what they meant by the word leaving the stumbling over their words and claiming they don’t know what “black” meant.

One of the diners adds: “I’m talking about me.”

The service worker asks: “So you’re Black therefore you don’t have to tip?”

In a follow-up video, Amira shows $33.79 on the receipt and the comment the boys allegedly wrote under the gratuity box.

“I felt outright disrespected and angry,” she later said.