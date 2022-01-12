Disney World Marathon draws runners from all over the world to compete to raise money for charity.

Just two and a half hours into the 29th Disney Marathon, overall winner Vanilson Neves, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, crossed the finish line.

Mr Neves said: “It’s something I’m very proud of, very accomplished, and I thank God for being able to be here today running at Walt Disney World.”

A statement on Disney’s site explains: “When you participate in the 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, you’ll become part of something special in the heart of the celebration.”

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here