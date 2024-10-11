Crowd of ‘aggressive’ raccoons take over resident’s back garden

Up to 100 raccoons took over a Washington state resident's back garden, prompting her to call emergency services.

The Poulsbo woman called 911 and had to flee her property after 50 to 100 of the animals descended on it and were acting aggressively, police said.

Kitsap County sheriff's spokesperson Kevin McCarty said the woman told deputies she started feeding a family of raccoons decades ago. But in recent weeks the number showing up went from a handful to around 100.

No laws were broken, according to the sheriff’s office and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Officials say the woman was referred to wildlife control operators who can capture and remove the animals.