Rogue wave measuring 58ft in Vancouver breaks world record

A four-story-high rogue wave was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island in November 2020.

The 58-foot-high wave broke the record proportionality at three times the size of surrounding waves.

Although the wave occurred in 2020, the study confirming it was only recently released in February 2022.

Rogue waves are greater than twice the size of surrounding waves and are very unpredictable.

The size of the individual wave is measured in comparison to other waves around it.

