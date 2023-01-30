Towering whirlwind spins across field as witnesses look on in amazement

A whirlwind sped across a dry field in India as onlookers watched on in surprise on Saturday (28 January).

The spectacle occurred at the Gandhi Maidan in the town of Karkala in Udupi district.

Footage shows the swirling twister whipping up dust, dried plants, and other materials into the air as people playing cricket observed the extraordinary event from a distance.

A local report claimed that the whirlwind “swept people off their feet.”

