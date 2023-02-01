Polar bears, tigers, and camels enjoy snow day at Illinois zoo

The resident animals of Brookfield Zoo in Illinois appeared to really enjoy relishing in the freshly falling snow.

This video, shared by the zoo, shows wolves, camels, tigers, and more chilling as the flakes sprinkled down.

At one point, a polar bear seemed to decide a snowman was a tasty snack, and lapped up its face.

In a Facebook post sharing this video, Brookfield Zoo said their “frosty friends” were “enjoying the slow and steady snowfall.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.