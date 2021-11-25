Christmas tree set to stand outside parliament is ‘one in 150 million’

A Christmas tree that will stand at the foot of Big Ben this year is one in 150 million, Forestry England has said.

The 42ft Sitka spruce, selected from the Kielder Forest in Northumberland, will be put up outside parliament at the weekend.

Forestry England have confirmed the tree was “hand-selected by experts” from the 150 million that grow in the wood, which is one of the only places in the UK that can supply such tall Christmas trees.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.