Winter solstice celebrations at Ireland’s prehistoric Newgrange monument

Crowds gathered at the prehistoric Newgrange monument to witnesses the winter solstice and take part in a ceremony.

The iconic structure in County Meath was built over 5,000 years ago during the Stone Age for the Neolithic people of Ireland.

It was marvelously engineered to catch the sunlight during the winter solstice to dramatically illuminate the passage tomb’s chamber.

This video shows people waiting their turn to witness the magical moment, as others played musical instruments outside.

