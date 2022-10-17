Woman left infertile by cancer reveals her friend’s surrogacy to friends and family

A woman whose cervical cancer treatment brought her into early menopause has become a mother thanks to her friend who volunteered to be her surrogate.

Cassie Bush, 32, was diagnosed with 2B cervical cancer in 2016, and underwent chemo and radiotherapy. While she got the all-clear in 2018, she was now unable to carry a baby.

Becky Siddell, 31, stepped up to become her friend’s surrogate with her frozen eggs.

This video shows the moment the cancer survivor and her boyfriend Jack Clail, 31, gleefully break the news to friends and family.

Sign up for our newsletters.