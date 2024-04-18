Zendaya explains why it is ‘difficult’ to hang out with co-stars in public

Zendaya has opened up about the downside of fame and feeling unable to hang out with her Challengers co-stars.

The actor, 27, skyrocketed to stardom with roles in Spider-Man, Euphoria and Dune.

“My life was starting to change a little bit more while we were shooting,” Zendaya told Coup De Main magazine, noting that simple chores like going food shopping has become “more challenging”.

“I remember everyone was going out and I was like ‘You know what, I’m not going to join you because I think it may make your night not so fun.’”