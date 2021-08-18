A man appears to have filmed himself along with several others clinging to the side of a US Air Force plane as it prepares to take off from an Afghani airport.

The video is thought to have been filmed at Kabul Airport on August 16 as desperate Afghan’s sought to flee the country after the Taliban claimed the capital city.

Those seen gripping the sides of the craft were filmed waving to crowds lining the runway’s tarmac.

It comes after a witness on the ground filmed crowds scrambling to climb onto a US military craft as it taxied down the runway.