The recent chaos caused by the Taliban overthrowing the Afghan government has added to the country's growing humanitarian crisis of internally displaced people.

Before taking over Afghanistan's capital city Kabul and overthrowing the government, the Taliban moved throughout the rest of the country, displacing citizens.

Many of those fled to internally displaced camps in Kabul weeks before the militant group arrived.

One widowed mother-of-six, from the northern province of Takhar, sold all her possessions to move away from the conflict.

She said the family had been “economising, like eating less”.

Despite this, said she ran out of money days ago.