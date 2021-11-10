Some 22-million Afghans are facing acute hunger after the country's economy collapses.

Under the country's last government, 75% of public expenditure came from foreign grants but following the Taliban's takeover three months ago, UN sanctions meant that those funds evaporated.

Taliban officials now say they need sanctions lifted and agencies to return.

With little money around banks limit withdrawals and can't pay their staff seeing many forced to go hungry.

"The children's health is getting weaker day by day," one father said.

Around 95% of Afghans are not consuming enough food.

