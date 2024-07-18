AI expert explains three signs of manipulated videos amid rise in medical deepfakes

An artificial intelligence (AI) expert has explained three signs to look out for to spot a manipulated video amid a rise in medical deepfakes featuring famous physicians.

Deepfake videos of TV doctors Michael Mosley, Hilary Jones, and Rangan Chatterjee are being used to promote products which claim to fix high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as to sell hemp gummies, according to the British Medical Journal.

Ryan Morrison told Good Morning Britain on Thursday (18 July) how to look for signs of fake videos, including what the sound is usually like and visual clues to keep an eye out for.

"You really have to look, and that's the problem. Most people aren't," he added.