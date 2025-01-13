Sir Keir Starmer vowed that the UK government will work with anyone in the AI sector, including Elon Musk — even after the billionaire's criticism of Labour.

The world’s richest man has used his social media site X to post a barrage of attacks on the prime minister and the government to his 210 million followers, making conspiratorial claims that they are somehow complicit in the grooming gangs scandal.

When asked if he is concerned about the entrepreneur encouraging people not to invest in the UK, Sir Keir replied: "We will work with anybody in this sector, whether it's Elon Musk or anybody else.

"We're a government that's focused on being number one when it comes to AI and working with all."