Two teens were arrested by police officers as they prepared to flee the country on a flight to Spain, after taking part in a broad daylight shooting at a Nottingham shopping centre.

Ramarni Spencer and Pharrell McLennon, both 18, were snared by police while queuing at a fast food restaurant at East Midlands Airport, ahead of boarding a flight to Alicante. Both were seen on CCTV two days earlier on 5 May 2024, firing pistols at another youth outside shops at the Bridgeway Centre, The Meadows before speeding away on an electric bike.

Spencer and McLennon appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (24 January), where they were sentenced for a combined 23-and-a-half years.