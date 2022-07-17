Rare albino humpback whale washes up on Australian beach

A rare albino whale has washed up on a beach in Australia.

The discovery of the carcass on Saturday morning (16 July) in Mallacoota, eastern Victoria, prompted fears that a beloved local snow-white whale, named Migaloo, had died.

However, a government environment official quoted by the Australian Associated Press has confirmed the washed-up whale is a young female, not the male Migaloo.

People have been warned not to touch or interfere with the dead animal, with Victoria’s environment department saying significant penalties will apply to anyone attempting to take unauthorised samples.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.