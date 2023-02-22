Murdaugh murder trial witness ‘infuriated’ by state of ‘sloppy’ crime scene

The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh heard in graphic detail that body parts and blood was left behind at the crime scene.

Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner, Mark Ball, said he was "disgusted" by the scene he was met with at the family’s Moselle estate.

He detailed that a piece of Paul Murdaugh's son's skull, "the size of a baseball," was left behind by investigators.

“It really infuriated me,” he said, adding that “it was still a pretty raw scene”.

The crime scene had been released just hours after Paul and Margaret were killed.

