Alex Murdaugh juror reveals how long it took to reach unanimous guilty verdict

A juror from the Alex Murdaugh trial has revealed just how long it took for them to reach a unanimous guilty verdict.

The disgraced attorney was sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul after a dramatic six-week trial.

Craig Moyer told ABC news that on an initial poll, there were two jurors who voted innocent and one who was on the fence.

However, it ultimately just took between 45 minutes and an hour to reach the unanimous decision, according to Mr Moyer.

