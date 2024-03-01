Watch: Mourners chant Navalny’s name at Putin critic’s funeral in Moscow

Supporters of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny chanted his name as his coffin was carried out of a black hearse on arrival at a Moscow church on Friday (1 March).

People formed long queues at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God for Navalny’s funeral and could be heard chanting “Navalny” repeatedly.

The leading critic of President Vladimir Putin, who died in a Russian prison last month, will today be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery nearby.

Alexei Navalny’s mother Lyudmila Navalnaya attended the service and was seen being comforted by supporters.