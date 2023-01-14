A Tory MP has called Iran’s activitiies “heinous” after the execution of Alireza Akbari.

The British-Iranian dual national and former Iranian defence minister was arrested in 2019 and convicted of spying for the UK, which he denied.

Mr Akbari was executed on Saturday morning, 14 January, despite urgent calls from foreign secretary James Cleverly for his release.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, condemned the Iranian regime in an interview on Sky News, calling the country a “terrorist state.”

