An alligator was found outside a Virginia motel after it got loose while being moved from New York to a North Carolina zoo.

Body cam footage captured the moment a police officer arrived on scene and exclaimed, "There is actually an alligator outside of the motel!"

Fairfax County Police were sent to the motel in the 5900 block of Richmond Highway on June 16th, 2025, around midnight.

Later in the footage, police are heard warning another resident of the motel to take their dog inside.

The estimated six-foot animal was led back to its room by its owner and is currently en route to North Carolina.